Protesters Storm PDP Headquarters, Back Damagun, Wike

Protesters on Wednesday flooded the premises of the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, throwing their support for the Acting National Chairman of the Party, Umar Damagun; and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The protesters, who displayed placards with various inscriptions, pledged support for Wike and Damagun, alleging that some people within the PDP are trying to cause disaffection among the leadership.

The protest occurred barely an hour before the meeting of the PDP Governors Forum, and 24 hours before the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, where issues regarding the leadership of the PDP are expected to be discussed.

The, PDP has of late, been rocked with agitations from some of its members, who called for the resignation of the National Working Committee (NWC) over alleged failure to lead the party aright.

In a related development, the NWC on Wednesday passed a vote of confidence in Damagun, assuring its members of continued stability, growth and success of the party.

The decision of the NWC which came at the end of its 584th meeting at the party’s National Secretariat on Tuesday also commended the efforts of the acting national chairman to stabilise and reposition the PDP as the main opposition party in Nigeria.