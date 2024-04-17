PDP Governors In Closed-Door Meeting In Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are currently in a closed-door meeting at the Akwa Ibom governor’s lodge in Abuja.

The agenda for the meeting is still unknown at the time of filing this report.

However, already present for the meeting are six out of the 11 governors namely; Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State), Douye Diri (Bayelsa State), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers State), Bala Muhammed (Bauchi State), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State), and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State.

This meeting is happening ahead of the PDP caucus meeting which has been scheduled for 8 pm tonight.

The caucus comprises the governors and leaders of the national assembly elected on the platform of the PDP, some members of the Board Of Trustees and some members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).