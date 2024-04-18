Dapo Abiodun Donates 25 Patrol Vehicles To Police

Ogun State Government, on Thursday, donated 25 patrol vehicles to the state police command just as it acquired surveillance drones to monitor criminal activities in all parts of the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun donated the vehicles in the presence of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, even as he called on the force to include technology in it’s crime fighting efforts.

He said that acquiring the drones was one of the proactive steps his administration has taken in collaboration with Lagos and Oyo states to effectively monitor activities on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to ensure prompt response in emergency situations.

The drones, the governor noted, would be operated by trained personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“As a gesture of appreciation of you and all what your are doing to law enforcement and effective policing in our state and by extension Nigeria, we have decided to complement you and your efforts by donating today, 25 patrol vans to the police and our law enforcement architecture. This, we believe, will commemorate your first official visit to Ogun State,” he said.

“Towards ensuring peace in our state, we will continue to strengthen and support our already established Security Trust Fund (STF) by procuring relevant gadgets, including drones. We will continue to argument the allowances and living condition of our security personnel to motivate them to enhance security and safety in our state.”

The governor, who was impressed with the efforts of the police boss at repositioning the force for optimal performance in line with the tenet of the President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, however, called for the integration of modern technology in tackling the various security challenges facing the nation.

“As we acknowledged your alignment with the tenet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we urge the integration of cutting edge surveillance technology to combat the challenges of banditry and terrorism in the nation,” the governor advised.

He said Ogun State remains steadfast in fulfilling its constitutional role by prioritizing the welfare and security of the people through fostering effective inter-agencies cooperation among security agencies in the state.

Governor Abiodun said his administration in the past four and a half years has procured more than 100 patrol vehicles and motorcycles, as well as over 300 communication gadgets for security agencies in a bid to keep the peace, assuring that his administration would spare nothing at ensuring that residents live in a stable environment and engage in business activities without fear of molestation.

The governor described the Inspector General of Police as a dutiful officer and a fine gentleman who through his educational background and professional dedication was poised at ensuring that Nigerians have a police force they could be proud of.

“You have been deliberate and intentional in the systematic redesigning of the operational strategies and administrative policies of the police force which is driven by purposeful leadership and capacity enhancement.

“The impactful motivation you continually instill in your personnel through timely promotion and incentives, have boosted their performance and dedication. As an expert in peace and conflict studies, you have exemplified the essence of positive police/civil relations, elevating the trust of Nigerians in the police by addressing misconducts with decisive action.

“Your commitment to community policing has strengthened the bond between the law enforcement and the community members significantly improving the intelligence capacity of the officers. Realizing that modern policing necessitate cooperation with all and is underpinned by technological advancement, you put your efforts and encouraged continued innovations in these areas,” the governor added.

Abiodun lauded the police authority for its infrastructural development efforts in that state command, particularly the new police headquarters building, the Technical Intelligence Unit, the Complaints Response Unit, and the Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun Multi-purpose Cooperative Hall.

Also speaking, Egbetokun said his vision was to put in place a professionally competent police force that is service oriented, rule of law compliant, people friendly and positioned to respond appropriately and adequately to the dynamics of crimes in the society.

He acknowledged the massive infrastructural development across the state, disclosing that more police stations and more Area Commands would be created as well as the deployment of more mobile policemen squadrons to provide adequate security in the state.

The IGP praised Governor Abiodun’s innovative idea in the purchase of the drones, noting that the gesture would further enhance the security of the state, even as he called on other states to take the same step to ensure the security of their people.