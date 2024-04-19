Bandits Kill 23 In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack

At least 23 people have been reportedly killed by bandits, who attacked the Anguwar Danko community near Dogon Dawa district in the Eastern part of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Birnin Gwari shares a border with Katsina State.

Although the police authorities in Kaduna are yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing this report, a community leader, Zubairu Abdulrahuf, told Channels Television that bandits in large numbers invaded the community on Wednesday night.

During the invasion, Abdulrahuf said bandits started shooting sporadically to scare residents, and in the process, more than 20 persons were shot to death.

He disclosed that while five people sustained varying degrees of injuries from gunshots, some other residents are still missing after the attack.