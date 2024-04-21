What They Said After Coventry Vs Man United FA Cup Semi-final

Key quotes after the dramatic FA Cup semi-final between second-tier Coventry and Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday:

“It sums up our season, we had great control and played well for 60 minutes but then we conceded out of nothing. Then I don’t know, it seems like the world wanted Coventry to go on and do it. We showed great character to stick with it and it was important to win the shootout.”

— Man United defender Harry Maguire after his side blew a 3-0 lead in the second half before clinging on and winning in a penalty shoot-out.

“When they scored a goal we thought it might be offside, we couldn’t tell from the front.”

— United captain Bruno Fernandes on Coventry midfielder Victor Torp’s disallowed goal in added time in extra time.

“We’ll never be successful if we win (only) the FA Cup. The standard of this club is much higher than what we have been doing. We have to do better in the league, the League Cup and in Europe.”

— Fernandes.