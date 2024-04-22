Shettima, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Others Attend National Dialogue On State Police

Vice President Kashim Shettima; former President Goodluck Jonathan and elder statesman Abdulsalami Abubakar are among dignitaries attending a dialogue on state police.

The event holding in Abuja is organised by the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives with the theme Pathways to Peace: Reimagining Policing in Nigeria.

While speaking at the event, the Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun said the country is not ripe for state police.

The police chief represented by AIG Ben Okolo cited abuse by those who want to score political points. He argued that some governors may likely use state police against perceived opponents, leading to rights abuses.

He also told the gathering that state police would lead to multiple structures in states.

Apart from abuse, he also fears that many states lack the funds to bankroll state police.

But Jonathan who admitted fears of abuse, argued that Nigeria needs state police. The former president said it is “non-negotiable” and believes such will tackle security issues in the country such as kidnapping which he says has now become “commercial”.