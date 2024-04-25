×

FCCPC To Review Fresh Price Hike Of DStv, GOtv Packages

The Acting CEO of FCCPC, Adamu Abdullahi, spoke exclusively to Channels Television on its 'Dateline Abuja' programme on Thursday.

By Kayla Megwa
Updated April 25, 2024
Twitter

 

 

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says the recent price increases in MultiChoice cable subscriptions will reviewed by relevant stakeholders to ensure subscribers in Nigeria get value for their money.

The Acting CEO of FCCPC, Adamu Abdullahi, spoke exclusively to Channels Television on its Dateline Abuja programme on Thursday.

During the interview, he provided an update on the summons issued to the owner of a Chinese store in Abuja accused of discriminatory and sharp practices.

He also commented on the adherence to the order given to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, stating that sanctions are imminent for all verified infractions identified by the agency.

MultiChoice, a major satellite television service in Sub-Saharan Africa based in South Africa, recently announced fresh increases in prices on the DSTV and GOtv packages, saying the increase was necessitated by the rise in the cost of business operations.

According to the company, the increment would take effect on May 1, 2024.

The Premium package on DSTV which used to cost N29,500, would now go for N37,000, while the Compact Plus which currently goes for N19,800, has been increased to N25,000.

See full list of price changes below:

 

DStv Package Old Price New Price (monthly)
Premium 29,500 37,000
Compact Plus 19,800 25,000
Compact 12,500 15,700
Confam 7,400 9,300
Yanga 4,200 5,100
Padi 2,950 3,600
HDPVR Access Service 4,000 5,000
Access Fees 4,000 5,000
XtraView 4,000 5,000

 

 

GOtv Package Old Price New Price (monthly)
Supa+ 12,500 15,700
Supa 7,600 9,600
Max 5,700 7,200
Jolli 3,950 4,850
Jinja 2,700 3,300
Smallie 1,300 1,575

More Stories

No related articles found