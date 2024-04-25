Private Firm To Collect Helicopter Landing Fees, Says FG

The Federal Government has granted exclusive right to NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited to collect Helicopter Landing Levies at all aerodromes in the country.

The firm is also to collect levies at Helipads, Airstrips, Floating Production Storage and Offloading Units (FPSOs), and oil rig platforms in Nigeria.

This was made known in a memo by the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, and directed to all operators and stakeholders of civilian helicopter operators in Nigeria. The Minister said this is effective immediately.

“It is imperative that all operators and stakeholders fully comply with this mandate, by granting total access to Messrs NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited for the collection of this levy, effective immediately.

“Non-compliance with this directive will constitute a breach of this mandate and will be met with appropriate sanction,” the memo read in part.

Keyamo stated that the Ministry will enforce compliance without exception and will pursue all available remedies against any party that fails to adhere to this directive.

He added that the Ministry of Aviation will be monitoring compliance with this mandate closely and will take swift action against any violation.

