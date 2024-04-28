Fubara Vows Not To Govern Rivers State On His Knees

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has vowed to remain upright, and never to govern the state on bended knees no matter how much he is pushed politically.

“I will not, I repeat, I will not govern our dear State on my knees (bending). If that was the purpose, I will not do that. I will stand to govern our dear State and stand continually on the side of right,” the governor emphasised.

He said there is a fierce battle to destroy the soul of the state, but expressed optimism that he will win the battle with the support of well-meaning persons who are standing firmly with him.

Governor Fubara made the remark at the country home of Sir Celestine Omehia in Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday.

The governor, accompanied by some elders of the State, was in Ubima to commiserate with Sir Omehia, who had just laid his late mother, Mrs Ezinne Cecilia Omehia, to rest after 95 years.

Governor Fubara told Omehia and other elders at the gathering of the need for every true lover of the state to unite and be resolute in the fight to safeguard the soul of Rivers State.

“And I am happy to say, and I’ve said it over and again, it doesn’t matter the number of people that are standing with me, I will stand on that side of truth.”

The Governor decried the evil of politics of bitterness and the telling danger it has on the progress of the state, which according to him, should be discouraged as a bad political culture in contemporary times.

He urged whoever claims to love Rivers State not be party to anything, directly or indirectly, that will bring the state backwards.

“Anybody who claims to love this State should not be party to anything, directly or indirectly, that will bring us backwards,” he said.

Governor Fubara promised to continue to support every course that will advance the interest of Rivers State.