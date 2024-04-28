Gunmen Kill Gov Aiyedatiwa’s Campaign Coordinator Alaba Excel

Gunmen have killed Alaba Abe better known as Excel. He was one of the coordinators of the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers Independent Council (LACO-FSIC) in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

LACO-FSIC in a Sunday statement by its State Information Director Kayode Fasua said Excel was killed in his Supare home on Saturday.

“The Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers Independent Council (LACO-FSIC) on Sunday decried the gruesome murder of one of its ward coordinators in Akoko Southwest Local Government area of Ondo State, Mr. Alaba Abe Excel, with an appeal to the police authorities to protect its members against implacable opponents,” the statement read.

He described the late campaign coordinator as “resourceful,” adding that the development is a shock to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the council.

