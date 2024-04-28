Gunmen Kill Gov Aiyedatiwa’s Campaign Coordinator Alaba Excel

Gunmen have killed Alaba Abe better known as Excel. He was one of the coordinators of the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers Independent Council (LACO-FSIC) in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.
LACO-FSIC in a Sunday statement by its State Information Director Kayode Fasua said Excel was killed in his Supare home on Saturday.
“The Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers Independent Council (LACO-FSIC) on Sunday decried the gruesome murder of one of its ward coordinators in Akoko Southwest Local Government area of Ondo State, Mr. Alaba Abe Excel, with an appeal to the police authorities to protect its members against implacable opponents,” the statement read.
He described the late campaign coordinator as “resourceful,” adding that the development is a shock to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the council.
READ THE STATEMENT BELOW
Reacting, the Akoko Southwest Local Government Director-General for the LACO-FSIC, Hon. David Ajobiewe, also described the incident as a rude shock.
“Excel had been a resourceful coordinator for the Aiyedatiwa campaign organisation in Ward 10 of Supare and was never known to be violent and never had any history of local or domestic dispute.
“We urge the police authorities to step up investigations into his gruesome murder and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book,” Ajobiewe pleaded.
Meanwhile, the Convener of the LACO-FSIC, Dr. Oladipupo Okeyomi, a.k.a Carry Go, in concert with the Co-convener, Prince Biyi Poroye, has expressed the heartfelt condolences of Governor Aiyedatiwa, as well as the lamentation of the campaign group and the leadership of the APC in Ondo State, on the tragic loss.
Same way, the State Director-General of the LACO-FSIC, who is also the state Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Mr Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, described the incident as terrible and uncalled for, expressing his sympathy with the family members, friends, and associates of the late Excel.
(E-signed)
Kayode Fasua,
State Information Director,
LACO-FSIC.