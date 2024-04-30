Ganduje’s Suspension: High Court Sets May 27 For Hearing

The Kano High Court sitting at Audu Bako Secretariat, has fixed May 27, 2024, as the commencement date for the hearing of three crucial applications in the case of the suspension of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

Presided over by Justice Usman Na’abba, the court set the date after hearing counsels from both parties involved.

The applications in question include a preliminary objection, a joinder application, and a challenge of the court’s jurisdiction to entertain and hear the matter.

The applicants, Haladu Gwanjo and Laminu Sani Barguma, represented by their counsel, Ibrahim Sa’ad, filed a motion ex parte with a 13-paragraph affidavit dated April 16, sworn by the second applicant.

Sa’ad said, “Our clients seek the court’s intervention to determine an order of interim injunction on Ganduje’s suspension pending the final determination of this matter. We believe this is crucial to maintain the sanctity of our party’s internal processes.”

The court had previously granted an order on April 17, directing all parties to maintain the status quo as of April 15, 2024, regarding Ganduje’s suspension by the Ganduje Ward executive committee.

The order restrained the respondents from taking any actions contrary to the decision of the executive committee, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.