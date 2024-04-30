Reps Call For Emergency Action On Drug Abuse Among Women

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Kafilat Ogbara, has called for the declaration of an emergency on the abuse of drugs and illicit substances among women and youths.

She made the call in Minna at a two-day North Central workshop on drug abuse, trafficking and violence against women and children in Nigeria.

According to her, the legislature will require stakeholders’ collaboration to tame the rising cases of abuse of illicit substances in the country.

Ogbara also linked insecurity in some parts of the country to the growing intake of illicit substances among youths, calling for stakeholders’ collaboration to tame the prevalence of abuse of illicit substances to rid the country of insecurity.

There’s a growing concern over the prevalence of drug abuse among youths, however, more disturbing among women in Nigeria. In a recent report from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), over 40 per cent of Nigerian youths engage in drug abuse, with a sizeable number being women.

Another challenge associated with the abuse of illicit substances, is a ready population who will quickly take to crime. A 2019 NDLEA Report shows that Northern Nigeria accounts for the highest consumption of hard drugs and illicit substances in Nigeria. This is evidenced in the over-a-decade protracted fight against insurgency in the region.

The two-day workshop brought together delegates from the North Central states, to harvest innovations that will provide a common ground for community engagement, towards curbing violence against women and children.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba believed there was a reduction in cases of violence against women, however, said that the state government was deliberate about preventing youths from sliding into substance abuse.

The Chairperson, Nigeria Governors Spouses Forum, and the wife of Kwara State Governor, Professor Olufolake Abdulrazaq, said unfettered access to illicit substances fuels insecurity, and poses a threat to the security of the country.

Represented by the Wife of Niger State Governor, Fatima Bago, Prof. Abdulrazaq explained the need for increased investment in prevention programmes that targeted vulnerable groups, including women, youths in schools, and communities.

The delegates, according to her, are expected to come up with not only a realistic solution to the menace, but to also suggest a legislative reform that will help the country solve the dual challenge of drug abuse and insecurity.