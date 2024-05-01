New Minimum Wage Will Take Effect From May 1, 2024 – FG

The Federal Government says although the Tripartite Committee On National Minimum Wage is yet to conclude its negotiations, workers will not lose anything as the new minimum wage will take effect from May 1, 2024.

The Minister of State Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, stated this on Wednesday while addressing Nigerian workers at the May Day celebration in Abuja.

She said it is regrettable that the new national minimum wage is not ready before today, but that a wide consultation is ongoing to ensure that the document is out together as soon as possible.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have at various times called on the administration of President Bola Tinubu to hasten the upward review of wage awards. Of late, the Organised Labour demanded N615,000 as the new minimum wage for workers to cope with the many economic realities and high cost of living in Nigeria.

The labour unions said the current minimum wage of N30,000 can no longer cater for the wellbeing of an average Nigerian worker, lamenting that not all governors are paying the current wage award which expired in April, five years after the Minimum Wage Act of 2019 was signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari. The Act is to be reviewed every five years to meet up with contemporary economic demands of workers.

Tinubu Lauds Nigerian Workers

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has lauded the contributions of workers in Nigeria to the growth of the country.

He gave the commendation in his address to the workers presented by Vice President Kashim Shettima at an event to mark the 2024 Workers’ Day in Abuja.

He said the Federal government is opened to receive the recommendations of the committee on the new national minimum wage.

He assured workers that the reform agenda of the current administration is geared towards the progress of Nigeria.