VIDEO: FG Begins Payment Of N2.75bn Compensation On Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway — Umahi

The Federal Government on Wednesday commenced compensation of people who own buildings and structures affected by the construction of the 700-km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos, said the government is commencing the payment worth N2.75 billion spanning channel 0 to 3 today.

“I wish to flag off the compensation from channel 0 to channel 3 in a total sum of 2.75 billion,” Umahi said.

“That is very ambitious and it’s my pleasure to invite the Director Design and the Controller to call the people and give them the symbolic amount agreed upon. 1 PM tomorrow, you will all get your alerts as agreed.”

Assigning the route technically on the occasion where he also unveiled the newly designed route, Umahi assured Nigerians that the route was in the best interest of Nigeria.

Highlighting some of the benefits of the coastal road, the Minister said many tourist attractions would be opened along the corridor as well as lands for estate development and industries.

Watch the video of the Minister below: