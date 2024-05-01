Coastal Highway: Umahi Accuses Obi Of Inciting South-East People Against FG

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has accused the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, of inciting people of the South-East against the Federal Government over the Lagos-Calabar coastal road project.

Umahi said this in Lagos on Wednesday during a stakeholders’ meeting on the road project.

The Federal Government had recently commenced the construction of the Lagos-Calabar coastal road.

According to the FG, the coastal highway will run through the Lagos shoreline of beach resorts in Lagos, while passing through eight other states.

Since the announcement of the commencement of the project, it has been generating controversy with many expressing concerns over the business it would affect.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Obi commented on the project as a misplaced priority and urged the Federal Government to discontinue the project.

But responding to the criticism of the project by the former Anambra State governor on Wednesday, Umahi said Obi supported the demolition of structures for road infrastructure while he was in office as governor.

While condemning Obi for criticising the Federal Government on the project, the Minister said that affected property owners are already being compensated.

“When you condemn people you bring judgment upon yourself and that is what he has done.

“I think he is inciting some of the South-East people that are not well informed,” Umahi said.

“He is inciting and getting them into trouble and he does not go to fight for them.

“Wisdom is a defence. It gives light to those who practice it. I want our people to have wisdom because I’m involved.”

Umahi insisted that the facilities of the Landmark Beach owners were not destroyed. According to him, only shanties on the right of way were removed.

He accused the owners of Landmark Beach of playing politics, adding that there was no unfair treatment meted on them in the construction of the project.