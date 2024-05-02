50 Arrested As Hoodlums Clash In Lagos Market, Raze Stalls 

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command, on Thursday, arrested over 50 suspects in connection to a clash between hoodlums at popular Ile-Epo foodstuff market in the Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

The fisticuffs started on Wednesday night and continued till Thursday morning as the warring thugs settled scores over an undisclosed matter.

The hoodlums, in the process, set some stalls crammed with goods on fire.

First responders like policemen and Fire Service operatives have been deployed to the scene.

In a statement, police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, said normalcy has been restored to the market.

“Following reports of clashes among some youths and hoodlums in the Ile-Epo area of Lagos State, the DPO Oke-Odo swiftly led his men to the scene, and have since restored normalcy,” he said.

“Over fifty suspects have so far been arrested while the shanties they occupied have been destroyed, effectively dislodging them.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, mni has directed the prompt prosecution of the arrested hoodlums and has equally warned that the Command would decisively deal with anyone found breaching the peace, in accordance with the law.

“Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations), Area Commander Alagbado and other Divisional Police Officers under the Area Command are currently on ground to forestall further breakdown of law and order.”