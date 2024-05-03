Contempt: Court Grants EFCC’s Motion For Stay Of Proceedings

Justice Joseph Oyewole of the Court of Appeal in Abuja has granted an ex-parte motion for a stay of proceedings filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the contempt proceedings commenced by the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The former governor had filed the contempt of court charge against the chairman of the commission, Ola Olukoyede, who was summoned to appear before the Kogi State High Court on May 13, 2024, to show cause why he should not be committed to prison for disobeying the orders of the court.

In a ruling, the court of appeal granted the EFCC’s application to serve the processes in the appeal by substituted means on the former governor.

The court consequently adjourned the hearing of the motion on notice to May 20, 2024.

The EFCC chairman had appealed the ruling of the trial court which summoned him, and sought a stay of the proceeding of the court.

According to the Kogi High Court, the EFCC boss is facing a contempt charge for carrying out “Some acts upon which the EFCC have been restrained” by the court on February 9, 2024, pending the determination of the substantive originating motion.

Delivering a ruling, Justice Jamil of the Kogi High Court ordered that “The said act was carried out by the EFCC in violation of the order which was valid and subsisting when they carried out the act that same act of the respondent amounts to contempt.