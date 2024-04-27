Yahaya Bello: EFCC Confirms Receipt Of $760,000 From Abuja American School

The American International School, Abuja, has paid the sum of $760,910 to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as refund for an advanced school fees paid to the school by a former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for his children.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed this to Channels Television on Saturday.

In an October 24, 2022 letter, the school had asked the anti-graft agency to provide its “authentic banking details” for the refund to be paid “as part of investigation into the alleged money laundering activities by the Bello family”.

The sum of $845,852 was said to be paid to the school between September 2021 and October 2022. The school said it deducted the educational services rendered between the period, with the remaining amount being $760,910.

The EFCC is prosecuting Bello on 19 counts bordering on alleged money laundering, breach of trust, and misappropriation of funds to the tune of N80.2 billion. The matter is before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

EFCC chief Ola Olukoyede, who vowed to prosecute Bello or resign, alleged that the embattled ex-governor withdrew $720,000 from the state’s accounts to pay his child’s school fees in advance just before he left office on January 27, 2024.

The anti-graft commission had declared Bello wanted after his successor, Governor Usman Ododo allegedly whisked him away on April 17, 2024, preventing EFCC operatives to arrest him (Bello) when they laid siege to his Abuja residence.

Meanwhile, a Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja has ordered EFCC chairman to appear in court on May 13, 2024, to show cause why an order of committal should not be made against him for allegedly disobeying court order.

The EFCC boss is facing a contempt charge for carrying out “some acts upon which they (the EFCC) have been restrained” by the Court on February 9, 2024, pending the determination of the substantive Originating Motion.