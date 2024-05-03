President Tinubu To Commission Three Critical Gas Projects

In line with his commitment to significantly leverage gas to grow the economy, President Bola Tinubu will commission three critical gas infrastructure projects being undertaken by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and partners.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, said the projects support the Federal Government’s effort to grow value from the nation’s gas assets while eliminating gas flaring.

“The delivery of the projects was accelerated from the inception of the administration in keeping with the overall objective of deepening domestic gas supply as a critical enabler for economic prosperity,” the statement read.

The projects lined up for commissioning include the AHL Gas Processing Plant 2 (GPP – 2) – 200mmscf/d, an expansion to the Kwale Gas Processing Plant (GPP – 1), which currently supplies about 130MMscf/d of gas to the domestic market.

The processing plant is designed to process 200MMscf/d of rich gas and deliver lean gas through the OB3 Gas Pipeline.

The plant will also produce about 160,000 MTPA of Propane and 100,000 MTPA of Butane which would reduce the dependency on LPG Imports.

The AHL Gas Plant is being developed by AHL Limited, an incorporated Joint Venture owned by NNPC Limited and SEEPCO.

The second project, the ANOH Gas Processing Plant (AGPC) – 300MMscf/d, is an integrated 300MMscf/d capacity gas processing plant designed to process non-associated gas from the Assa North-Ohaji South field in Imo State.

When completed, the plant will produce dry gas, condensate, and LPG.

The gas from ANOH Gas Plant, according to the statement, will significantly increase the domestic gas supply, leading to increased power generation and accelerated industrialisation.

The ANOH Gas Plant is being developed by ANOH Gas Processing Company, an incorporated Joint Venture owned by NNPC Limited and Seplat Energy Plc on a 50-50 basis.

Lastly, the ANOH-OB3 CTMS Gas Pipeline Project involves the engineering, procurement, and construction of 36”x23.3km ANOH-OB3 Project.

The Transmission Gas Pipeline will evacuate dry gas from the Assa North-Ohaji South (ANOH) primary treatment facility (PTF) to the OB3 Custody Transfer Metering Station (CTMS) for delivery into the OB3 pipeline system.

About 600MMscf/d is estimated to be available from two separate 2 x 300MMscf/d capacity gas processing production trains from AGPC & SPDC JV.

When commissioned, the projects will increase gas supply to the domestic market by approximately 500mmscf/d, creating a better investment climate and promoting balanced economic growth cumulatively.