Osinbajo In Kano To Commission Flyover Bridges, Other Projects

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday is in Kano State, northwest Nigeria on a one-day official visit to commission some major infrastructure projects.

Osinbajo who arrived at the VIP Wing of the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport was received by the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, his Deputy, Nasiru Gawuna and senior government officials.

The Vice President will use the occasion of his visit to commission the Alhassan Dantata Bridge in Sabon Gari, Tijjani Hashim Flyover in Kofar Ruwa areas of the state.

He will also perform the foundation laying ceremony and inspection of some projects embarked upon by the state government.

See Photos Below: