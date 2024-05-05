Airstrikes Kill Terrorists In Niger, Borno — NAF 

Airstrikes by the Air Components of Operations Hadin Kai and Whirl Punch in the Northeast and North Central respectively have neutralised terrorists and destroyed their structures, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said.

NAF spokesman Edward Gabkwet, in a statement on Sunday, said insurgents were neutralised on May 3, 2024 at Chinene, a location tucked inside the Mandara mountain area near Borno State.

According to him, the terrorists were seen assembling, probably for a meeting, when they were neutralised.

“Within the same location, 7-gun trucks were also observed parked under trees. Accordingly, air interdiction was authorised and conducted over the assembly area and tree coverings to decimate the terrorists and destroy their weapons and mobility.

“After the strike, Battle Damage Assessment footages as feedback received later revealed that the strikes were successful as several terrorists were neutralised and logistics destroyed,” the statement partly read.

Furthermore, NAF said terrorists hibernating in Allawa village, near Shiroro in Niger State, were neutralised the same day.

Gabkwet said, “The mission was conducted following credible intelligence, which had revealed the migration of terrorists into the village after the mass exit of locals for fear of their safety.

“These terrorists had, on 1 May 2024, stormed the deserted Allawa community in the Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) and torched the Central Primary School.

“In the evening of the same day, another group of terrorists also arrived at the location, wielding AK-47/49 rifles after invading Galapai village in Galadima Kogo District of the same LGA.

“Accordingly, to prevent further occupation as well as pursue the terrorists from the location, the Air Component scrambled a formation of its platforms to attack the location.

“On arrival at the location, several terrorists were sighted and engaged effectively. Furthermore, following credible intelligence as well as detailed aerial observation, which confirmed the presence of their cache of arms hidden inside Allawa Forest, the air component further carried out air strikes at the location.”