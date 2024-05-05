Five Teenagers, Others Arrested For Robbery, Cultism In Anambra  

No fewer than seven suspects, including five teenagers, have been arrested in Anambra State for cultism and robbery.

Disclosing the arrest in a statement on Saturday night, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the suspects were nabbed on Friday.

Accused of terrorising Anambra State residents, the police spokesman stated that they were apprehended when some police operatives from the Special Anti-Cult Squad were on patrol along UNIZIK Junction in the area on the fateful day.

He said that at the junction, the operatives intercepted a tricycle and arrested five male occupants of the tricycle, including its rider.

“Operatives in a bid to question them, the occupants took to their heels. While the others escaped, Chukwuemka Ozoekwe was arrested,” he said.

Mr Ikenga said Mr Ozoekwe later led the police operatives to their hideout where two other suspects – Chidozie Anagor, 18, and Chukwuemeka Oyeoka, 18 – were arrested.

“Also during the raid operation in their harbour, the operatives arrested Ebuka Okoye, 17, Olisa Obi, 19, Chidubem Nwakwu, 20, and Nwankwo Kosisochukwu,” he said.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of Vipers Cult Group. They are one of the gangs terrorising Awka metropolis recently.

“The suspects also confessed that they were on a mission to rob the road users of their phones and personal belongings before the arrest,” the police spokesperson added.

He said two fleeing suspects – Makuo Nwosu and a yet-to-be-identified male – were declared wanted by the police.

On his part, the Acting Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Fidelis Ogarabe, charged the operatives to sustain the fight against criminals in the state, Mr Ikenga said.

Ogarabe, the deputy commissioner of police in charge of finance and administration, promised to repay residents of the state for their confidence in the police in the state.

The acting police commissioner directed that all the suspects should be charged in court upon conclusion of investigations.