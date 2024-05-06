LASEMA Battle To Save Man Trapped In Underground Drainage

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says it is working assiduously together with other emergency responders to rescue a man trapped in underground drainage at Onipanu area of the state.

The Agency in a statement signed by its Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said on getting a distress situation of a drainage worker, it activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans from its Onipanu Base.

It added that the rescue operation commenced at 1625hrs.

“Upon arrival of the emergency responders at the incident scene, investigations revealed that an adult male de-silting drainages along that axis in attempts to clear a blocked portion, accessed the underground tunnel and got trapped.

“Further investigation at the incident scene revealed that the man was a Drain Ducks worker employed by LAMATA, while trying to dislodge and evacuate debris from the underground drainage unfortunately got trapped in between the tunnel,” the statement read in part.

“In order to hasten positive results, sophisticated equipment has been deployed in the penetrative of the manhole to save the worker’s life, while strategic efforts have also been employed to block off and divert inflow of water from the Ilupeju axis so reduce the volume of underground fluids.

“Search and rescue operation is still ongoing,” it added.