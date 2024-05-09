Sirika, Daughter In Court Over Alleged N2.7bn Fraud

A former Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika and his daughter Fatima have arrived at the Federal Capital Territory High Court for their arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged fraud and abuse of office.

They arrived at the court around 9 am on Thursday.

They are facing a six-count amended charge to the tune of N2.7bn. The charges are presently being read to them.

The third defendant arraigned alongside Sirika and his daughter is his son-in-law Jalal Sule Hamma.

Al-Duraq Investment Limited is also a defendant in the case. They all pleaded not guilty to all the count charges.

The counsel to the EFCC Rotimi Jacobs is, however, asking that the case be given an expeditious hearing.

Mister Jacobs says the defendants were granted bail by the commission and to report on the 19th of April, but failed.

He added that since they are in court, the court should ensure that they appear in court in order not to delay the case unnecessarily.

Counsel to Sirika, Kanu Agabi, is asking for mercy from the judge while granting bail. He is also asking that he be granted bail on self-recognition.

The counsel for the second defendant, Mahmoud Magaji, says his client is a nursing mother and should be granted bail on extreme liberal grounds.