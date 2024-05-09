Court Grants Sirika, Daughter, Two Others ₦100m Bail Each

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted ₦100m bail each to a former Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika, his daughter, and two others.

They are being tried over an alleged fraud to the tune of ₦2.7bn.

According to the court, they are also to provide two sureties who must have landed properties in Abuja. The sureties, the court said, must also be responsible citizens.

The sureties must depose to an affidavit of means. The court also restricted the defendants from traveling abroad without its permission.

Justice Oriji ordered that the defendants should be remanded in prison custody if they failed to meet their bail conditions.

The sureties must own landed properties within the FCT with valid titles. The trial will commence on the 10th, 11th and 20th of June.