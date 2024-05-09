Another Chibok Girl Escapes From Boko Haram Captivity

Another Chibok girl, Lydia Simon, has been rescued troops of Sector One North-East Joint Taskforce Operation Hadin Kai after escaping from Boko Haram captivity.

The Theatre Commander of the Joint Taskforce, Major General Waidi Shuabu, while addressing journalists at the headquarters of the theatre said the Chibok girl was rescued on April 17, 2024.

Lydia Simon escaped with three children, a boy and two girls.

She said that she was married to three different men while in captivity but two of the husbands died while the third one is still alive at Mandara Mountains.

She said the three children belongs to the three men she married.

“All these children have separate fathers. I married the first one he died while fighting. After mourning him, I married the second husband, he also died while fighting. After mourning him, I married the third man who is still alive on the mountains. We are not forced into marriage, they only preach to us.

“In Sambisa Forest, there are many Chibok girls but when we migrated to Mandara Mountains, I left six Chibok girls there.

“I told my husband that I was going to see my sister and he allowed me. I want to return to school but my brain may not absorb the teaching again because we think too much,” Lydia said.

The rescue of Lydia brings the number of rescued girls by the army to 18 and it has left about ninety of them unaccounted for.