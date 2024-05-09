No Court Matter Against Oba Of Benin, Says Edo Govt

The Edo State Government on Thursday said it has no court matter with the Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo.

Social media reports suggest that there is a current court case initiated by the government against the revered traditional ruler, a situation the state government described as the handiwork of enemies of the state.

But in a statement, the Special Adviser (media projects) to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Crusoe Osagie, urged residents of the state and the general public to disregard the reports.

“The Edo State Government has no case in court against our revered Royal Father, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin,” the statement read.

“The rumour making the rounds on social media of an impending court case is the handiwork of enemies of the State and should be disregarded.

“As a matter of fact, in the matter being referenced by the purveyors of the fake news, the Edo State Government is a defendant, which means the State government is being sued.

“The State Government maintains a cordial relationship with the Royal Palace and holds the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Ogidigan, in high esteem.”

According to the governor’s spokesman, the rumour is fabricated, fake, and should be discountenanced in its entirety.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to sustaining a harmonious relationship with all stakeholders in the state.