Reps Mourn As Member Dogonyaro Dies

A Member representing the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State in the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives, Hon. Isa Dogonyaro, is dead.

In a statement signed by the House Spokesman and Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep Akin Rotimi, Jr. on Friday, the National Assembly said he died after a brief illness.

“Hon. Isa Dogonyaro was a dedicated and passionate legislator who served his constituents and the nation with utmost commitment. He was a pillar in the House, contributing significantly to the development of legislation, particularly in the area of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Control, where he served as the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee.

“Elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Dogonyaro was known for his integrity, diligence, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the Nigerian people. His presence will be sorely missed in the hallowed chambers of the House of Representatives.

“Hon. Isa Dogonyaro was a detribalised patriot who was very jovial as much as he was an intellectual. He built strong bonds of friendship with Honourable Members from all parts of the country. He is survived by his wives and children.

“In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, constituents, colleagues, and the people of Jigawa State. We pray for strength and comfort for all who mourn his passing,’ the statement said.

Details of his funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.