Winners At AMVCA 2024

Winners have emerged at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) being held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos State.

The annual award presented by MultiChoice celebrates outstanding feats in movie production.

Below are the list of winners:

Best Makeup

Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)

Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) – WINNER

Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)

Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun — The Warrior)

Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Art Direction

Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)

Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade) – WINNER

Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)

The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)

Mami Wata (C.J ‘Fiery’ Obasi)

Omen (Eve Martin)

Best Costume Design

Demola Adeyemi (Over The Bridge)

Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga (Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti)

Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior) – WINNER

Bunmi Demilola Fashina (Mami Wata)

Daniel Obasi (Breath of L

Best Writing TV Series

Skinny Girl in Transit Season 7 (Bunmi Ajakaiye, Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi and Abdul Tijani- Ahmed)

Wura Season 2 (Jeffery David Musa, Olumide Kuti & Esther Oyiza Kokori)

Visa on Arrival (Bovi Ugboma)

MTV Shuga Naija (The MTV Staying Alive Foundation)

Volume (Mona Ombogo) – WINNER

Masquerades of Aniedo (Timendu Aghahowa & Motunde Akiode)

Slum King (Donald Tombia, Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi, Fatimah Binta Gimsay & Xavier Ighorodje)

Best Writing in a Movie

Breath of Life (BB Sasore)

Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola) – WINNER

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Adebayo Tijani)

Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)

A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)

Mami Wata (C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi)

Best Sound Design

Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)

Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)

