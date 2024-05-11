×

Winners At AMVCA 2024

The annual award presented by MultiChoice celebrates outstanding feats in movie production.

By Channels Television
Updated May 11, 2024
Winners have emerged at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) being held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos State.

Below are the list of winners:

Best Makeup
Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)

Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) – WINNER
Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)
Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun — The Warrior)
Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Art Direction
Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)

Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade) – WINNER
Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)
The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)
Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)
Mami Wata (C.J ‘Fiery’ Obasi)
Omen (Eve Martin)

Best Costume Design
Demola Adeyemi (Over The Bridge)
Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga (Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti)
Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior) – WINNER
Bunmi Demilola Fashina (Mami Wata)
Daniel Obasi (Breath of Life)

Best Writing TV Series
Skinny Girl in Transit Season 7 (Bunmi Ajakaiye, Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi and Abdul Tijani- Ahmed)
Wura Season 2 (Jeffery David Musa, Olumide Kuti & Esther Oyiza Kokori)
Visa on Arrival (Bovi Ugboma)
MTV Shuga Naija (The MTV Staying Alive Foundation)
Volume (Mona Ombogo) – WINNER
Masquerades of Aniedo (Timendu Aghahowa & Motunde Akiode)
Slum King (Donald Tombia, Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi, Fatimah Binta Gimsay & Xavier Ighorodje)

Best Writing in a Movie
Breath of Life (BB Sasore)
Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola) – WINNER

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Adebayo Tijani)

Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)
A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)
Mami Wata (C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi)

Best Sound Design
Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)
Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)

 

