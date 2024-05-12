Security Operatives Rescue 17 Kidnapped Passengers In Katsina

A combined security force has rescued 17 abducted passengers mostly males from the clutch of violent extremists in the Solar General Area of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A military source said the success followed a distress call received on May 11, 2024, at about noon.

He said the Nigerian Army Team 9 Troops, in collaboration with the Katsina Police Command, State Community Watch Corps, Special Hunters, and local hunters from Batsari were consequently and swiftly mobilised and deployed to the scene.

Upon arrival, the combined security forces engaged the violent extremists in a firefight, thus abandoning their abductees and fleeing into the surrounding nearby bush.

The military source revealed that all the abducted passengers were successfully rescued and have been released to the officials of Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

In a Sunday statement, the Chief Press Secretary to the Katsina Governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed explained that the troops remain actively deployed in the general area of Katsina State to deter further criminal activities and ensure the safety of residents.