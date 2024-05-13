‘We Will Continue To Disturb You’- Police Warn Criminals In FCT

The Nigeria Police has promised to continue to go after criminals operating in the Federal Capital Territory, and would not fail to bring them to justice.

Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igwe, while parading no fewer than 10 suspects for various crimes such as car theft, armed robbery, one chance amongst others at the FCT command’s headquarters in Abuja, on Monday, was quoted to have said; “As you continue to disturb the peace of the FCT we will continue to disturb you.”.

Items recovered from the suspects include; 6 cars, N2,230,000, two locally-made cartridge rifles, one locally-made pistol, one locally-made rifle, ten live cartridges, and six live ammunition, amongst others.

The CP explained that one Anthony Chibuzo and another, stole three cars from the FCT, and transported them to Lagos where they were sold with fake plate numbers. He called on FCT residents, to report cases of car theft while reiterating the command’s commitment to getting them back.

He added that five other suspects who reside in Nasarawa State, were also nabbed for one chance and armed robbery in the FCT.

However, while most of the suspects denied being involved in criminal activities, one Shehu Abdullahi, confessed to the crime of armed robbery.

The CP also commended residents of the FCT for providing vital information to the police, and appealed for more citizen participation to eradicate insecurity in the nation’s capital.

Speaking further, the commissioner disclosed that the command had commenced an investigation into the death of one Khalid Bichi, assuring that it would do everything to bring perpetrators to book.