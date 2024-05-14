Police Confirm Kidnap Of Dangote Cement Workers, Say Rescue Efforts Ongoing

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a large number of persons said to be Dangote Cement Company workers in Okpella in the Etsako East Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation with Channels Television disclosed that operations to rescue the kidnap victims are ongoing.

The workers were kidnapped on Monday evening at the Etsako East Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state said the Divisional Police Officer of Okpella Division, upon receipt of information about the incident, mobilised a team of operatives for a bush-combing exercise.

He said policemen were joined in the exercise by soldiers, vigilantes and hunters.

According to Nwabuzor, some of the kidnap victims have been rescued.

The command said it would provide more details on the incident as events unfold.