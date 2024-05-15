EU Chiefs Condemn Attack On Slovak PM

The EU’s top two chiefs condemned the attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who on Wednesday was reportedly shot and hospitalised after a cabinet meeting.

“I strongly condemn the vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on X, formerly Twitter.

“Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico, his family,” she said.

European Council President Charles Michel followed up on X saying he was “shocked at the news”.

“Nothing can ever justify violence or such attacks. My thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family,” he said.

AFP