NJC Issues Warning Letters To Three Judges, Bars Them From Elevation

The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, at its plenary of the 105th Meeting held on 15 and 16 May 2024, resolved to issue warning letters to Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court and Justice GB Brikins-Okolosi of Delta State High Court.

A statement by the NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye, says Justice Ekwo is warned for abuse of the discretionary power of a Judge by wrongly granting an ex parte order in a suit between Juliet Ebere Nwadi Gbaka & 2 Ors V Seplat Energy Plc & 12 Ors.

Justice Ekwo is also barred from being elevated to a higher Bench for two years.

Hon. Justice GB Brikins-Okolosi of Delta State High Court on his part, is also issued a warning for failure to deliver judgement within stipulated period in Joseph AneneOkafor Vs Skye Bank, after parties had filed and adopted their final Written Addresses.

READ ALSO: Court Denies Binance Executive Tigran Gambaryan Bail

Justice Brikins-Okolosi will also not be elevated to a higher Bench for a period of three years.

The NJC also cautioned Justice Amina Shehu of Yobe State High Court for issuing Writ of Possession Conferring Title on the Defendant in a suit when there was no subsisting judgement of any Court to enable His Lordship issue the Writ.

The Council at the meeting considered two Reports of its two Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees that filtered 35 petitions written against Judges of the Federal and State High Courts and decided to empanel eight Committees to further investigate the petitions that were found meritorious by the Committees.

The Council also considered the recommendation of its Interview Committee on Appointment of Judicial Officers of all Superior Courts of Record in Nigeria and resolved to recommend 86 Judicial Officers for appointment to the Court of Appeal, High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Sharia Courts of Appeal and Customary Courts of Appeal of States in Nigeria.

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors.

Find below the NJC’s full statement: