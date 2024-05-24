UPDATED: Reinstated Sanusi Receives Appointment Letter As Emir Of Kano

Sanusi Muhammadu has received his letter of appointment as the Emir of Kano, barely a day after he was reinstated by Governor Abba Yusuf.
He received the letter at the Government House in Kano on Friday at an event attended by top government officials, traditional rulers, kingmakers, and other dignitaries.
“By the powers conferred on me by the Kano Emirate Council Law of 1984 and 2024, and supported by the recommendation of the kingmakers, I have the singular pleasure to confirm the reappointment of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano and the head of the Kano Emirate Council,” the governor said.
His reinstatement is coming four years after the immediate past governor of the state Abdullahi Ganduje dethroned him.
However, Governor Yusuf signed the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024 into law, Sanusi was reinstated.
At the event, the governor reechoed the Emir’s role and urged him to lead according to Islamic tenets.
“As the Emir is being appointed for the second time, it is based on his competence, credibility, and popularity,” he said.
“I urge him to be guided by the principles of Islamic teachings and to use his position to unite the emirate, fostering harmony among the Islamic sects in the state.”
A court had granted an order, halting Sanusi’s reinstatement, and stopped the governor from dissolving the Kano emirates created by the previous administration. But responding to the development, the governor while speaking in Hausa, said the judge who was out of the country had no right to stop what the state assembly had done using due process.
The Emir is expected to lead the Juma’at prayer at the Government House.
The new law replaces the Kano State Emirates Council Law, 2019, and dissolves the emirate councils created by Ganduje.
That law was used by Ganduje to split the Kano Emirate into five in December 2019 and deposed Sanusi II, on March 9, 2020. The emirates created by the Ganduje administration were Karaye, Bichi, Rano, and Gaya, in addition to Kano.
READ ALSO: [Return Of A King] Sanusi Reinstated As Emir Of Kano
Sanusi ‘Was Victimized In 2019’
But at Sanusi’s reinstatement event, Governor Yusuf said the 2019 move was a case of victimisation and narrated events leading to the reinstallation of Emir.
“We had a series of meetings with the Kingmakers yesterday, extensive discussions with the Speaker, and we also sat with all the heads of security. At the end of the day, we all gathered in the chamber where I received the bill that repealed the former law,” the governor said.
Some traditional leaders bow in acceptance of the appointment of Muhammadu Sunusi as their king for the second time. pic.twitter.com/DoeubjbCXR
— Channels Television (@channelstv) May 24, 2024
He continued, “We did that out of our convictions and belief that this gentleman was victimized in 2019. We all feel that we must restore what is due to the good people of the state.”
Governor Yusuf also thanked the legislative body for the bill’s speedy passage.
“Let me use this opportunity to humbly thank the Speaker and all members of the House for your determination and respect for the rule of law. It shows your interest in the welfare of the people of the state,” he said.
Guests are seated as Sanusi is set to get an appointment letter as the Emir of Kano. pic.twitter.com/4593oDIJ2F
— Channels Television (@channelstv) May 24, 2024
Emir Sanusi II, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was known as Lamido Sanusi before becoming king.
His deposition generated controversy in the state and beyond. But in reversing it, Governor Yusuf said it was the repeal of the law that “balkanised the over 1,000-year-old Kano Emirate.”
“From the very moment I signed the bill into law, it means that all appointments made in accordance with that 2019 law are voided, and the balkanised Kano Emirate has been restored to its original pre-2019 status,” the governor said.
“The repeal of the 2019 law means that there is no emir in Kano as of now except the reinstated emir.”
Governor Abba Yusuf and other guests at the Government House in Kano where Sanusi is expected to get his appointment letter as Emir of Kano. pic.twitter.com/MDajXemTT9
— Channels Television (@channelstv) May 24, 2024
Following the new law, he gave the emirs who were in charge of the dissolved emirates 48 hours to leave their palaces.
Before signing the bill, Governor Yusuf and the speaker of the Kano State Assembly Aminu Abdussalam had met with traditional rulers and kingmakers behind closed doors.
Sanusi II started his reign on June 8, 2014, when Rabiu Kwankwaso was the governor of Kano State. His appointment came about four months after Goodluck Jonathan – the then-president – removed him as the governor of the CBN.