Senate Approves 300% Pay Increase For CJN, Judicial Officers

The Senate has approved a bill seeking improved salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits for the Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola; and other judicial office holders in Nigeria by 300 per cent, as the bill scaled third reading on Wednesday.

The approval followed the adoption of a report by the Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, Mohammed Monguno.

The lawmaker said, “Adequate remuneration will allow judicial officers to focus on their professional development without worrying about financial constraint.

“Hence, it will improve their professionalism and decision making skills, and fair compensation for judicial officers is crucial for maintaining public trust in judiciary’s impartiality and integrity.”

He further noted that the increment under consideration has been captured in the 2024 Appropriation Act.