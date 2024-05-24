Fubara Sues For Peace Amidst Possible Calls For Anarchy By Opponents

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has asked his supporters in the state to remain peaceful and not respond to any intimidation by anyone.

Governor Fubara made the call while flagging off the reconstruction of a 5km Okania-Ogbogoro road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, as part of the activities to mark his first anniversary in office.

His plea comes amidst threats by some council chairmen to remain in office, peacefully or forcibly, beyond June 16, following a controversial amendment to the Local Government Law by the Martin Amaewhule-led Assembly, which extended their three-year tenure by six months.

A High Court in Port Harcourt has nullified this law, as sought by two council chairmen supporting Governor Fubara.

Governor Fubara criticized the possible calls for anarchy as a distraction strategy, promising to remain focused and continue improving governance in the state.

Drawing an analogy from the eagle’s tactic when attacked by crows, Governor Fubara said the higher he raises the bar of governance, the weaker his critics would become.

In addition to the 5km road project, the Governor agreed to revamp Ogbogoro Secondary School, provide a health center, and consider constructing the community’s internal roads, as requested by Chijioke Ihunwo, leader of his support group in Obio/Akpor Local Government.

He also granted the request of the King of Akpor Kingdom, a first-class traditional ruler, to build a standard palace for the kingdom.