Gov. Fubara Assures Of Project Delivery In Rivers

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has assured that his administration will continue to deliver on ongoing projects in the state despite the current political situation.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance during an inspection of the ongoing 7.1km bypass road, designed to provide an alternative route to communities around the Port Harcourt International Airport.

He recalled that the project was flagged off in December last year during the commissioning of the airport road, noting that the bypass became necessary due to repeated blockades of the airport road by host communities protesting issues relating to airport authorities.

“We’ve always had these issues where the community, whenever they want to express dissatisfaction over some activities of the airport authority, will block the airport road,” he said.

The governor explained that such actions negatively affect economic activities in the state, adding that the new bypass would provide the communities with their own access road while airport operations remain uninterrupted.

“The purpose of the bypass is so that the community can have its own entrance, while the airport road will remain only for airport activities once the road is completed,” he stated.

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Governor Fubara disclosed that contractors handling the project have completed about 65 per cent of the work and are expected to deliver the project before October.

He reassured residents of his administration’s commitment to completing all ongoing projects across the state.

“I want to assure our people that, notwithstanding the situation of things, one thing that we have promised everyone is that every good work that we have started, by the special grace of God, we will continue and complete,” the governor said.

He added that the government remains optimistic and committed to prioritising the interests of Rivers State in all its actions.

“We’re in high spirits, and, like we always say, Rivers first,” the governor said.