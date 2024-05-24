Tinubu Is Engaging, Will Rejig Cabinet At Right Time – Omisore

A former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Iyiola Omisore, says President Bola Tinubu will reshuffle his cabinet at the right time.

Omisore was a guest on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, a socio-political programme aired on Channels Television on Friday.

According to the APC chieftain, the President is on top of his games. “That is why you see the ministers correcting themselves. So far, it is work in progress,” he said.

“The issue of rejigging the cabinet, that is the prerogative of the President. The constitution says that the ministers hold their posts at the pleasure of the President. Because he (Tinubu) is engaging too, he knows the feedback from the people. He knows what to do at the right time. And our President today is a smart President, he is not a dullard; he knows what he wants and for what purposes. And I am sure if he deems fit that he has to rejig his cabinet, he will have to do it.”

Omisore said he has been in talks with top government officials to ensure that technocrats are given portfolios commensurate to their professional background and experience. “I am engaging the leaders of the government to place professionals in professional ministries. They add more value and they start work immediately,” he said.

The former deputy governor of Osun State cited an example of Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, as a professional fitted for the ministry he has been assigned.

“The minister of works is a professional engineer. That is the way you put professionals in ministries and make the job easier. When you put square pegs in square holes from day 1, it is work in progress but when you bring a doctor to another ministry, there will be issues,” Omisore stated.

He opined that all 47 ministers in the Tinubu cabinet have no reason not to be outstanding. “Once they have been chosen as ministers, for them to be outstanding is a minimum requirement. It’s only when they fall short that there is an issue,” he said.

The APC chieftain also argued that Tinubu has taken “bold steps” like the removal of petrol subsidy despite being in office for the quarter of a term. Omisore, who said “Rome was not built in a day”, pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with the present administration, assuring them that the next one more year will be different in terms of results.