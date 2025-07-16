I’m Not Aware Of Gov Adeleke Joining APC, Says Omisore

A former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Iyiola Omisore, on Wednesday said he is not aware of the political plans of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, joining the APC.

Although Adeleke has since dismissed such rumours, maintaining that he is still a loyal member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his visit to President Bola Tinubu in Lagos on June 4 has fuelled speculations that he might be pitching his tent with the APC.

Weighing in on the issue during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Omisore denied knowledge of purported moves of Adeleke joining the APC.

“I am not aware, but when you want to come to a party, there must be a willing reception from the party members. They must come to the home because politics is very local,” Omisore said on Wednesday in reaction to Adeleke’s rumoured plans to join the APC in Osun State.

When asked if the APC would be strengthened if Adeleke joins the party, Omisore neither confirmed nor debunked it.

He said there is no crime in Adeleke joining the party. Omisore, however, warned that joining the APC is not done on social media.

“The state now is becoming unstartled because people are being agitated. The representatives of the PDP are struggling to come to the APC too,” he stated.

Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party swept to power in 2022 after defeating the then-incumbent, Gboyega Oyetola, of the APC. Three years later, the governor seeks re-election in the 2026 polls, and there are rumours that Adeleke intends to dump the PDP to achieve that ambition.

During the flagship political programme, Omisore also took a swipe at some opposition leaders who formed a coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The APC chieftain said there are hawks in the ADC and arguing that the personal ambitions of some of its members would lead to a disarray.

According to him, the opposition cannot defeat incumbent President Bola Tinubu of the APC.