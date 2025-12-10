Accord Party Hands Adeleke Ticket For Osun Gov Poll

The Screening Committee of the Accord Party has declared Governor Ademola Adeleke as the sole aspirant for the party’s governorship ticket.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Chairman of the Screening Committee and National Organising Secretary of the party, Ibe Thankgod.

Thankgod said Adeleke, met all the requirements for nomination and was subsequently cleared as the sole candidate for the party.

He also described the governor as a “worthy gubernatorial aspirant” of the party.

READ ALSO: Governor Adeleke Announces Defection To Accord Party

The certificate of clearance was presented to Adeleke by the committee chairman on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Responding, Adeleke thanked the screening committee and the party leadership, saying he was ready to lead the Accord Party to victory in 2026.

“I am ready for the primary, and I am ready for the general elections.

‘We are winning by God’s grace”, the governor was quoted as saying.

Adeleke announced his defection to the Accord Party on Tuesday, after resigning his membership of the People’s Democratic Party on December 2.