World Cup Qualifiers: Finidi Names Lookman, Boniface, Others For Bafana, Cheetahs Games

Nigeria’s Head Coach, Finidi George, has named his squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and the Cheetahs of Benin Republic.
Leading the names on the 23-man list is the in-form Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman, whose hat-trick on Wednesday handed his side the Europa League trophy
Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen is not left out of the squad after being instrumental in the Bavarian side winning their first league title in 30 years while going unbeaten for 51 games in the process.
Also on the list are Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Terem Moffi, with Udinese of Italy goalkeeper Maduka Okoye returning to the team after being out for some time.
The Super Eagles will take on South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Friday, June 7 at 8 pm, and then fly to Abidjan to tackle Benin Republic at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Monday, June 10, at 5 pm Nigeria time.
See the full list below:
Goalkeepers:
Stanley Nwabali
Maduka Okoye
Ojo Olorunleke
Defenders:
Chidozie Awaziem
Bright Osayi-Samuel
Sadiq Ismael
Oluwasemilogo Ajayi
Calvin Bassey
Benjamin Tanimu
Midfielders:
Wilfred Ndidi
Raphael Onyedika
Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi
Frank Onyeka
Alex Iwobi
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
Forwards:
Nathan Tella
Victor Osimhen
Kelechi Iheanacho
Samuel Chukwueze
Paul Onuachu
Ademola Lookman
Victor Boniface
Terem Moffi