World Cup Qualifiers: Finidi Names Lookman, Boniface, Others For Bafana, Cheetahs Games

The Super Eagles will take on South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on June 7 and fly to Abidjan to take on Benin Republic on June 10.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated May 24, 2024
World Cup
FILE: Nigeria’s players pose ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2023 semi-final football match between Nigeria and South Africa at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on February 7, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

 

Nigeria’s Head Coach, Finidi George, has named his squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and the Cheetahs of Benin Republic. 

Leading the names on the 23-man list is the in-form Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman, whose hat-trick on Wednesday handed his side the Europa League trophy

Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen is not left out of the squad after being instrumental in the Bavarian side winning their first league title in 30 years while going unbeaten for 51 games in the process.

Also on the list are Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Terem Moffi, with Udinese of Italy goalkeeper Maduka Okoye returning to the team after being out for some time.

The Super Eagles will take on South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Friday, June 7 at 8 pm, and then fly to Abidjan to tackle Benin Republic at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Monday, June 10, at 5 pm Nigeria time.

See the full list below: 

Goalkeepers:

Stanley Nwabali
Maduka Okoye
Ojo Olorunleke

Defenders:
Chidozie Awaziem
Bright Osayi-Samuel
Sadiq Ismael
Oluwasemilogo Ajayi
Calvin Bassey
Benjamin Tanimu

Midfielders:
Wilfred Ndidi
Raphael Onyedika
Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi
Frank Onyeka
Alex Iwobi
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Forwards:
Nathan Tella
Victor Osimhen
Kelechi Iheanacho
Samuel Chukwueze
Paul Onuachu
Ademola Lookman
Victor Boniface
Terem Moffi

 

