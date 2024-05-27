FG Postpones Inauguration, Retreat For Federal Institutions’ Governing Councils

The Federal Ministry of Education has postponed the inauguration and retreat for pro-chancellors, chairmen and members of governing councils of federal tertiary institutions.

A statement by the ministry signed by the Director (Press & PR), Folasade Boriowo, on Monday, said the development comes as a result of a federal government directive, following a State House Press Release on the 23rd of May 2024, calling for a comprehensive review of the membership of the nominees.

The inauguration and retreat were earlier scheduled for Thursday, 30th and Friday, 31st May 2024.

“We regret any inconveniences this may cause,” the statement added.

The Federal Ministry of Education recently released names of nominees for chairmen, pro-chancellors, and members of the boards and councils of universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

However, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Thursday, said public reactions showed that the nominations did not reflect the federal character of the country, as some states got just one nomination, while others got many.

“In directing a complete review of the list of members, President Tinubu acknowledges the feedback across the country.

“President Tinubu is committed to ensuring strict compliance with the principle of federal character as entrenched in the constitution,” Onanuga said.

He added that the review will also take into consideration national spread and ensure every part of the country is adequately represented.

In another development, the Bauchi zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Tuesday, criticised the appointment of the nominees.

According to them, it was better for the Bola Tinubu-led administration to reinstate the earlier dissolved members.