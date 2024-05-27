Nigeria, Saudi Arabia To Resume Cargo Flights — Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, has hinted at plans for the resumption of cargo flights between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

Keyamo while reeling out the achievements of the aviation sector at the 3rd ministerial updates on Monday in Abuja, said the feat would be achieved through collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to Keyamo, the decision was finalised during a recent visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met with his counterpart.

“I have good news for you from Saudi Arabia. I met my counterpart in Saudi Arabia and we have agreed to resume cargo flights,” Keyamo stated.

He highlighted that these flights had been suspended for an extended period but with the new agreement, cargo services would be restored to boost trade and logistical connections between the two nations.

Keyamo also addressed another critical issue on Monday concerning the clearance of foreign airlines’ funds trapped in Nigeria.

Keyamo added that the Federal Government has also ensured the clearance of a longstanding backlog of trapped funds for foreign airlines hence the return of Emirates Airlines to Nigerian skies.

This, he noted, has positively impacted the financial stability of the aviation industry.

Emirates announced on May 16, 2024, its plans to recommence flights to Nigerian airports starting from October 1, 2024, after a long break from Nigeria.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had in January said the Federal Government had “concluded the payment of all verified claims’’ by foreign airlines with the payment of an additional $64.44m to concerned airlines.

The development had brought the total verified amount paid to the air transport sector to $136.73m, adding that “all the verified airline claims had now been cleared.”