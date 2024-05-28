‘Empty Promises,’ LP Lawmakers Knock Tinubu On First Anniversary

As President Bola Tinubu marks his first anniversary, the Labour Party (LP) lawmakers have knocked the current administration, describing it as one filled with empty promises.

The minority caucus also berated the President for the rising insecurity and economic hardship in the country, saying it negates Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda campaign he promised Nigerians.

“What we see, in actual sense, are failed promises,” said the leader of the caucus, Afam Ogene.

“But now, we hasten to ask, has Nigerians seen any indication of fulfillment of those promises? On the contrary, the ordinary man on the street is weeping and wailing, with pervasive hunger hunting millions of homes.”

READ ALSO: INEC Begins Voter Registration In Edo Despite Postponement Calls

The lawmakers said Tinubu promised a “bold and assertive policy that will create a strong yet adaptive national security architecture and action to obliterate terror, kidnapping, banditry, and all other forms of violent extremism from the face of our nation”.

“Given the security situation today, this appears to be a mere rhapsody of rhetoric, making many believe that the administration lacks an effective security strategy, as Nigerians are bogged down by incessant abductions, displacements, and massacres by non-state actors across the nation,” the caucus said.

The legislators asked the President to urgently prioritise minimising the suffering of Nigerians by ensuring food security, access to clean water, healthcare, and education.

“Tackling poverty and guaranteeing these necessities are pivotal to the sustenance of peace in the nation.

“We also call on the government to intensify the fight against corruption, with transparent governance and accountability being paramount.

“We also warn that the government should desist from throwing the nation to the whims of foreign financial institutions, whose policies in developing countries are often anti-people,” the caucus said.