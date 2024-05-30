Alleged Murder: Prosecution Still Awaiting Approval For Evan’s Plea Bargain Application

The plea bargain application filed by convicted billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans is still awaiting approval from the plea bargain committee.

The Lagos State Prosecutor, Moshood Olateju, told Justice Sherifat Sonaike of the Lagos High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square, that the committee needed to give a response before the matter could proceed.

Evans and his co-defendants, Joseph Emeka, Victor Aduba, and Okapana Linus, are charged with conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping, and attempted murder, preferred against them by Lagos State.

The move by Evans and one of his co-defendants to move their plea bargain application on Thursday was, however, stalled as the prosecuting counsel asked for an adjournment.

Olateju said: “We shall be asking for a further date for the hearing of plea bargain by the first and second defendants.”

Counsel for the third defendant, A. C Enueshike, on her part, stated that her client was ready to proceed to trial.

“We have heard the submission of the Prosecution and we are ready to proceed for trial,” she said.

Justice Sherifat Sonaike has adjourned the case till October 17, 2024, for trial as well as the hearing of the plea bargain application.