Lagos Extends Flexible Work For Workers By Extra Three Months

The Lagos State Government has extended the flexible work initiative for civil servants to ease economic pressure on workers in the state.

Disclosing this in a statement on Friday, the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, said the initiative would begin on June 3 and end on September 3.

He said the policy followed the approval of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as a follow up to an earlier directive to assuage the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on public servants.

“Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has magnanimously approved the extension of the Flexible Work Initiative for additional Three (3) Months with effect from 3rd June to 3rd September 2024,” the statement partly read.

“Due to the peculiarities of their work schedules, Staff Of Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Teaching Staff in Basic and Secondary Schools, Healthcare Workers, Clinical Staff, Allied Health Professionals in clinical facilities as well as First Responders in the State and Drivers are hereby exempted from the Work-from-home initiative on the grounds that there has been a Roster, Shift or Call Duty arrangement which would be continued.

“Consequently, Accounting Officers are enjoined to ensure that concerned Officers achieve their respective Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for effective implementation of Government’s Policies and Programmes in line with the THEMES+ Agenda of the present Administration.

“Accordingly, Accounting Officers are enjoined to note the Contents Of this Circular for compliance, and give it the deserved Service-wide publicity.”