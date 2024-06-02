Blocked East-West Road Leaves Many Travellers Stranded In Delta

Thousands of travellers were left stranded on Sunday along the Patani-Kaiama-Mbiama stretch of the East-West Road in Delta State as a result of heavy congestion.

There was a massive pileup of heavy-duty trucks, tankers, and commercial and private vehicles stretching for kilometres in either direction.

It’s not clear what caused the traffic, but a driver told our correspondent that some vehicles broke down close to a bad spot which is being worked on.

As at the time of filing this report, security personnel were seen trying to control the situation.

More to follow….