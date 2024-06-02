Plan To Stabilise Economy Before Tinubu – Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Wale Edun, has reiterated the Federal Government’s plan to boost the nation’s economy and create more jobs for Nigerians.

Wale, who is also the Coordinating Minister for the Economy, said the Economic Stabilisation Plan which is currently before President Bola Tinubu will address the challenges of businesses in the country.

READ ALSO: OPEC+ Agrees To Extend Output Cuts To Buttress Oil Prices

“Help will be given to farmers, and consumers. There is also help for small businesses, medium-sized scale businesses. There is also on Mr President’s table, shortly by Monday, the economic stabilisation plan that deals with the factors that are affecting big business, industry,” he said on Sunday Politics, a political programme which aired on Channels Television.

Food Prices

Nigeria’s headline consumer inflation opened new tab accelerated to a new 28-year high in April, hitting 33.69% year-on-year, up from 33.20% in March, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Inflation in Africa’s most populous nation has been spurred by President Bola Tinubu’s administration slashing petrol and electricity subsidies and devaluing the local naira currency .

But the minister is giving an assurance that the current administration is working to reduce the inflation rate in the country.

“What we can look forward to in the weeks and months to come is an improvement in the situation. We can expect that food prices will come down, food availability will increase.

“That is the commitment and focus of government. Not only have we put in place a very robust and transparent system for paying people directly, we are also looking at looking at food availability,” he stated.