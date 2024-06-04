Gunmen Attack Police Division In Ebonyi

Armed men on Tuesday attacked a Police Division at Ezzamgbo in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The gunmen, who arrived on a bus, started shooting sporadically causing panic in the community.

No casualties were recorded as policemen on duty repelled the attack.

The police spokesperson in the state, DSP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the attack on Tuesday evening to Channels Television.

He stated that police operatives on ground repelled the attack as a vehicle and motorcycle were set ablaze by the fleeing gunmen.

He added that the police are on the trail of the attackers as investigations are ongoing to unravel the cause of the attack.